© vladek-dreamstime.com

Saab signs with DRB-HICOM

Defence and security company Saab has signed an Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Malaysian company DRB-HICOM. The purpose is to broaden and deepen the relationship between the companies which began in 2011.

The agreement between Saab and DRB-HICOM outlines industrial cooperation which will look into areas of technology transfer and bringing expertise to Malaysia among others.



“For Saab, the agreement with DRB-HICOM is an important step in order to do further business in Malaysia and surrounding countries”, says Dan-Åke Enstedt, President and CEO of Saab Asia Pacific.



In 2011, DRB-HICOM and Saab signed an industrial cooperation teaming agreement to collaborate on an Airborne Early Warning and Control system (AEW&C). The new MoU is an added effort to broaden and deepen the existing relationship between both companies.



Both parties have agreed to explore the various areas of cooperation that include the design and manufacturing of advanced composite system and components for military and commercial aerospace applications, composite repair technology. In addition to this the agreement also covers UAV systems and technology, system integration of electronic warfare, avionics and other airborne systems.



The partnership is based on extensive experience, strength and expertise of both companies. Besides supporting the government's defence programmes with solutions that will enhance Malaysia's operational abilities, it will also create business opportunities for both parties.