Videoton provide equipment to Valeo

VT-ASYST a designer and producer of special purpose machines within the Videoton Group, has recently delivered two assembly machines and a tester to French Valeo.

The value of the package exceeded HUF 100 million (roughly EUR 325,600). The subsidiary became individual within the Videoton group in the beginning of last year and achieved a significant growth of income during 2012.



VT-ASYST supplied two assembly machines and a tester to the Veszprém (Hungary) plant of the French owned company Valeo. The special purpose machines designed and manufactured by Videoton will be used to assemble and test components of switch arms.



Mitsubishi 6-axle, so-called “humanoid” robots equipped with swivel joint arms have been built into the assembly and tester workstations, together with a 3-axle dynamometer.