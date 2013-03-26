© kornwa dreamstime.com

Farnell element14 announces agreement with Micrel

Farnell element14, has formalised its relationship with Micrel by signing an agreement to become an authorised reseller.

The leading multi-channel distributor of electronic components, and part of the Premier Farnell group, is now able to offer an extensive range of Micrel products to its customers with over 700 items stocked in its global portfolio.



Micrel Inc., is a leading manufacturer of IC solutions for the worldwide high-performance analog and high-speed mixed signal, LAN and timing and communications solutions markets.



The product range includes high performance analog, power, advanced mixed-signal and radio frequency semiconductors; high speed communication, clock management, and LAN solutions including Ethernet switch and physical layer transceiver integrated circuits providing customers with the solutions they need.



The range of products will be targeted particularly at the cellular handsets, portable and enterprise computing, enterprise and home networking, wide area and metropolitan area networks and industrial equipment segments. Customers can access locally stocked products through their local operating businesses.



Mike Buffham, Director of Supplier and Product Management at Farnell element14, said: “We have been working with Micrel for 15 years, however, this formal agreement cements our relationship and allows us to accelerate our product offer, further strengthening our position as the leading high service distributor. Delivering an extensively stocked Micrel range enhances our semiconductor linecard and expands our award-winning technology solutions product range to support the needs of design engineers and purchasing professionals.”



Pete Horwat, EMEA Distribution Sales Manager at Micrel, said, “We are extremely pleased to announce a reseller agreement with Farnell element14 who has a long history supporting the electronic design engineering community in both Europe and Asia. Over the past two years, we have engaged heavily with Farnell element14 and see them as a key enabler in driving Micrel’s NPI programs, products and technologies into the vast electronic design engineering community. During this time, we have expanded our product range to more than 700 lines which in turn, have seen us increase both revenue and customers; we very much look forward to continued growth over the coming months and years.”