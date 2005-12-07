RoHS | December 07, 2005
Lead free 2006 – A Live Production Event
On the 1st of February 2006 at Stockholm International Fair, Sweden, Lead Free is in focus, and it will be an important meeting place for anyone involved in electronics production – designers, contract manufacturers, buyers, and so on. Over 25 machines and functions on 300 square meters will be exhibited.
The event is arranged by Stockholm International Fair and Mr. Lars Wallin. It takes place on February 1st 2006 in Stockholm Sweden.
The implementation of the RoHS-directive means that the electronic production of today must fundamentally change. We are facing completely new problems and a number of questions are appearing. At Lead free 2006, a lot of these questions will be answered at Lead Free 2006.
- Which solder paste and reflow method will best suit my printed circuit board?
- Will the components cope with the higher reflow temperature?
- What happens to the quality of the solder joint in the short and long term perspective?
- How long does it take to switch from lead to a lead free process?
- How much will the switch cost?
- What will breaking the RoHS-directive cost in Sweden and other countries in the European Community?
Two assembled production lines will give the practical answers along with interviews on stage. Here the spectators will find out what solution will fit their printed circuit board best.
At Lead free 2006, hundreds of consumer PCB's will be produced in a production line with a couple of SAC type solder pastes and with hot air as reflow method. This is a way which many experts consider to be the only solution for all types of printed circuit boards.
In a parallel production line, assembled to cope with a more advanced printed circuit board, low temperature solder pastes will be tested and also reflowed with hot air.
Any in today's production are crying out for test data from different types of solder pastes and production methods. Therefore, all circuit boards will be inspected according to current industrial standards as well as x-rayed.
To be able to show as many parameters as possible, some circuit boards from both production lines will be reflowed in a vapour phase machine.
Mr. Lars Wallin asks critical questions from the stage each hour. Current questions will be asked to authorities, electronics designers, the component industry, circuit board manufacturers, material and machine suppliers as well as suppliers of testing equipment.
Click here for more information and invitation. (Find the flag for English)
The implementation of the RoHS-directive means that the electronic production of today must fundamentally change. We are facing completely new problems and a number of questions are appearing. At Lead free 2006, a lot of these questions will be answered at Lead Free 2006.
- Which solder paste and reflow method will best suit my printed circuit board?
- Will the components cope with the higher reflow temperature?
- What happens to the quality of the solder joint in the short and long term perspective?
- How long does it take to switch from lead to a lead free process?
- How much will the switch cost?
- What will breaking the RoHS-directive cost in Sweden and other countries in the European Community?
Two assembled production lines will give the practical answers along with interviews on stage. Here the spectators will find out what solution will fit their printed circuit board best.
At Lead free 2006, hundreds of consumer PCB's will be produced in a production line with a couple of SAC type solder pastes and with hot air as reflow method. This is a way which many experts consider to be the only solution for all types of printed circuit boards.
In a parallel production line, assembled to cope with a more advanced printed circuit board, low temperature solder pastes will be tested and also reflowed with hot air.
Any in today's production are crying out for test data from different types of solder pastes and production methods. Therefore, all circuit boards will be inspected according to current industrial standards as well as x-rayed.
To be able to show as many parameters as possible, some circuit boards from both production lines will be reflowed in a vapour phase machine.
Mr. Lars Wallin asks critical questions from the stage each hour. Current questions will be asked to authorities, electronics designers, the component industry, circuit board manufacturers, material and machine suppliers as well as suppliers of testing equipment.
Click here for more information and invitation. (Find the flag for English)
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Plexus’ on the move – opens ‘enhanced’ Penang design centre The EMS provider is expanding its Engineering Solutions business in Penang, Malaysia...
Season Group already seeing effect of US Tariff changes EMS provider Season Group is already seeing a significant surge in enquiries as a result of...
Finnish EMS provider invests in Polish unit There are great opportunities at Darekon’s Polish manufacturing facility as significant new...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments