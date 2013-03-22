© lavitreiu-dreamstime.com

Foxconn drops the name Foxconn

We all know about the EMS-giant Foxconn – but the name “Foxconn” has actually brought forth some confusion and is usually used for many of the subsidiary’s of Hon Hai Precision Industry.

The group has experienced this confusion with both the media and governments – and has therefore decided that it would suit them best to clear up this mess themselves. With that said, Foxconn International Holdings Limited is no more, it will now be know as FIH Mobile Limited – That is after the shareholders have approved of the name change.



To be clear, the mix-up generally concerns Foxconn Technology Group (which is what it says, a group or a collective of companies) and (now previously known) Foxconn International Holdings Limited, which focuses on the manufacturing of mobile phones.



In a statement, the company (I'm not even sure which one any more) writes: “The Board considers that the Proposed Changes would provide the Company with a more distinctive and clearer identification which could serve to minimize the above-mentioned confusions, enquiries and mix-ups in the future.”



So there you have it, Foxconn will still be Foxconn – but “Foxconn” is now called FIH Mobile Limited, I think.