Icape up 35% during 2012

French PCB manufacturer Icape Group, announces a consolidated turnover of EUR 43.7 millions in 2012, That's a 35% increase compared to the results of 2011 (EUR 32 million).

“Since the beginning of 2012, we have experienced extremely strong sales growth across different markets, fruit of the strong efforts of our teams in prospection and our of world-wide exhibitions strategy in 2011”, said Thomas CHEA, ICAPE Group Marketing Director, “and the outlook of our business in Q1 2013 is excellent, on good way to achieve and exceed our plan for 2013”



Leveraging the momentum of this dynamics, and in view of the new business plan, Icape Group expects to achieve over EUR 53 million during 2013, representing yet another increase of 20%.