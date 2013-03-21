© wizzyfx-dreamstime.com

USD 18 million frame agreements for Orbotech

Orbotech has signed major frame agreements, totaling at approximately USD 18 million in value, with two PCB-markers in Taiwan and China.

These orders, are expected to include multiple Paragon laser direct imaging (“LDI”) and automated optical inspection systems, as well as related digital production tools.



“We are gratified that these customers, which are major suppliers to several of the world’s top electronics companies, have once again selected Orbotech solutions as part of their strategic growth plan,” commented Mr. Richard Klapholz, Corporate Executive Vice President of Electronics Business at Orbotech.



Mr. Klapholz added: “PCB manufacturers are coming to realize that the significant challenges involved in the mass production of high quality, ultra-thin and increasingly complex boards can now only be met by the use of systems having LDI capabilities. The highly competitive nature of the advanced micro manufacturing segment requires continuous development of new production techniques that can keep pace with the rapid advances in electronics innovation and we are very pleased to be partnering with our customers in this process.”