Half of Nokia's chip supply from Korea

Together with four other suppliers Nokia is planning to establish a fab in South Korea which will have the capacity to supply half of Nokia's chip demand.

According to the Swedish business journal Dagens Industri Nokia told Mosen Co. and four other suppliers to establish a fab in South Korea to manufacture chips exclusively for Nokia.



The new fab is aimed to supply Nokia with certain chips which would comprise about half of Nokia's demand. If the plans are put through the manufacturing at the fab should start within the next year.