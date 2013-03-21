© filmfoto-dreamstime.com

Change of management at LPKF-Slovenia

Mr. Tomaz Zepic, is being recalled from his position as a Managing director at the Slovenian affiliated company of LPKF Laser & Electronics, with immediate legal effect.

The decision was taken after a shareholders' meeting.



The second Managing Director, Dr. Bostjan Podobnik, temporarily takes over sole management, until another Managing Director can be found for LPKF Laser & Elektronika d.o.o. Podobnik was previously responsible for managing the development, production, quality assurance and service areas.