© otnaydur-dreamstime.com

$3 million order for OSI Systems

OSI Systems announces that OSI Electronics, a business within its Optoelectronic and Manufacturing division, has received orders for approximately USD 3 million for electronic assemblies from an OEM of defense electronics.

OSI Systems Chief Executive Officer, Deepak Chopra stated, “OSI is proud to support this new customer with critical hardware to be used in shipboard communication systems.”