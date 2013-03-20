© maksim-pasko-dreamstime.com

Littelfuse and Arrow sign EMEA distribution agreement

Littelfuse announces it has signed a new distribution agreement for Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA) with Arrow Electronics.

The new agreement builds on the previous relationship between Littelfuse and Arrow. It consolidates the presence of Littelfuse across the EMEA region and opens new markets to Littelfuse, including the Middle East and Africa.



“We are pleased to expand our relationship with Arrow in Europe, the Middle East and Africa,” said Ian Highley, Vice President & General Manager Semiconductor Products for Littelfuse. “Our unparalleled circuit protection expertise, industry’s deepest and broadest portfolio of products and best-in-class technical support, combined with Arrow’s global distribution network and broad range of customers, provide growth opportunities for both companies.”



“Our successful relationship with Littelfuse builds on the company’s excellent products and solutions, as well as Arrow’s commitment to providing a high level of service to our customers,” said Matthias Jeck, Senior Group Manager Passive Product Management EMEA, Arrow Electronics. “We look forward to strengthening our relationship even further.”