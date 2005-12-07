Electronics Production | December 07, 2005
Factum strengthens its position in Asia
Factum Electronics strengthens its position in South Korea by selling more equipment for Mobile TV via T-DMB.
South Korea is the first country in the world to commercially launch TV to mobile phones and other mobile devices using Terrestrial Digital Multimedia Broadcasting (T-DMB). Factum Electronics AB, a subsidiary of Effnet Holding AB and a leading supplier of DAB/DMB systems, has strengthened its already strong position in Korea by delivering additional DMB equipment to all six operators broadcasting mobile TV via T-DMB.
“The equipment supplied by Factum Electronics includes audio encoders, data broadcasting servers, service and ensemble multiplexers, management system and the Factum solution for redundancy. These sales have largely taken place in the last two months and will substantially improve sales for the fourth quarter. It is with great pleasure we acknowledge that all T-DMB commercial broadcasters in South Korea have chosen Factum systems. There are plans for a continued roll-out in South Korea during 2006. Thus South Korea will most likely become an even more important market for Factum during 2006,” says Kenneth Lundgren, Managing Director, Factum Electronics.
Factum Electronics has previously delivered similar solutions to broadcasters in Australia, Belgium, Canada, Denmark, Germany, Hungary, Italy, Norway, Switzerland, Sweden and the UK. At present, Factum takes part in several DAB/DMB tests throughout the world including test runs for T-DMB broadcasting during the FIFA World Cup in Germany 2006.
“There is continued growth in the number of countries evaluating DAB/DMB and we believe that TV for mobile devices is going to be a strong driver for the development of DAB/DMB throughout the world. It is worth noting that T-DMB is technically the most mature way of broadcasting TV to mobile devices,” concludes Hans Runesten, Chairman of Factum Electronics and CEO of Effnet Holding.
