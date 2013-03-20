© dirk-ercken-dreamstime.com

Lena Olving new CEO of Micronic Mydata

The Board of Micronic Mydata has appointed Lena Olving the new President and CEO of Micronic Mydata.

Lena Olving has a Master’s degree in Engineering from Chalmers University of Technology and comes from Saab AB, where she has held the position of Deputy CEO and COO (chief operating officer) since 2008. Lena also has experience in various management roles within Volvo Personvagnar. During this time Lena worked in Asia for some years. Lena takes up the position in Micronic Mydata during the third quarter of 2013 at the latest.



”I am pleased and proud to have the opportunity to lead Micronic Mydata, a company with technically advanced products and world-leading positions”, said Lena Olving.



”It feels great that we managed to recruit Lena Olving as new President and CEO. Lena’s background from some of the leading Swedish export companies brings key skills to Micronic Mydata and her experience of having worked in Asia is significant for us as it is our single most important market”, said Chairman of the Board Patrik Tigerschiöld.