© yuri-arcurs-dreamstime.com

Vitronics Soltec inks distribution agreement with SMT House

Vitronics Soltec announces a new partnership agreement with SMT House to represent and distribute Vitronics Soltec throughout the Scandinavian and Baltic areas.

In making the announcement, Frank van Erp, Director European Sales and Service for Vitronics Soltec said, “This is an important step for reliable continuity of Vitronics Soltec’s presence in the Nordic area. SMT House offers a range of first-class equipment to the market, and boasts a skilled and enthusiastic team that’s focused on long-term customer satisfaction. To Vitronics Soltec, this is a perfect match with our vision and the way we serve our customers.”



“On top of this SMT House offers attractive rental solutions to the market which we believe can be a good answer to today’s economic situation. There often is a requirement for production capacity but a lack of cash to finance it,” he continued. “We are looking forward to working with SMT House in a long term stable partnership.”



Ole Thers, Managing Director of SMT House, added, “We are delighted to work with such a high quality organization as Vitronics Soltec whose range of Wave, Reflow and Selective Soldering systems are well known for their leading edge technology and reliability. Our goal is to represent high-quality companies and Vitronics Soltec is a prime example.” SMT House will be responsible for sales and spare parts support of the total Vitronics Soltec program. Service for the Selective Soldering product line will be direct from Vitronics Soltec in Oosterhout, the Netherlands.



The agreement becomes effective March 19, 2013.