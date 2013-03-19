© hannu-viitanen-dreamstime.com

BSH builds its first factory in India

With the construction of the first factory, BSH Bosch und Siemens Hausgeräte GmbH has reaffirmed its growth plans for India.

The foundation stone is already planted at the Pillaipakkam industrial park near the Indian economic metropolis of Chennai. In the coming months, a home appliances factory will emerge on the site, which is planned to start manufacturing washing machines from the second half of 2014.



The volume of investment is calculated to be around GBP 50 million. The appliances which will be produced in Chennai in the future are intended not only for the Indian market, but also for export to South-East Asia, Australia and New Zealand.



"This factory demonstrates our loyalty to India and sets a milestone for the expansion of our business activities on the sub-continent", says Marc Hantscher, Managing Director and CEO of BSH India. "We can see great opportunities for growth here in the home appliances sector. The factory has a production capacity of around 600,000 appliances per year. Soon, washing machines will start to roll off the production line here.”



Around 400 new jobs will be created here from 2014 onwards. The new factory is part of the BSH worldwide production alliance and will serve as an export hub for the South-East Asian and Pacific market.



Hantscher explains. In order to fulfill these requirements as successfully as possible, BSH is also building a development centre on the factory site.