Layoffs at BB Electronics in Denmark

The Danish EMS provider BB Electronics will reduce its workforce by some 100 – high costs are said to be the reason.

This will affect all areas - engineers, production personnel and management alike. BB electronics lost a contract from a major customer; a production that was performed at the Danish location in Horsens, Denmark, according to a report in Ingeniøren.



The workforce will be scaled down from 260 down to 160 - most of the reduction has already occurred. However, this will not affect the factory in China, where BB electornics employs around 400.



Chairman Ole Steen Andersen, BB Electronics, told local media that it is too expensive to produce electronics on a larger scale in Denmark. And that companies may have to settle for manufacturing niche products instead.