Metal prices on record levels

According to CircuitsAssembly the electronics manufacturer's margins is put under increasing pressure from rising metal prices.

A number of metals have reached price levels where they haven't been at for many years.



Last week the gold price reached $506 per ounce. The gold hasn't been as expensive for 23 years.



Silver hit the level of $8.62 per ounce which is an 18-year high.



The cupper price hits an all-time-high at $4435 per ton.

The price of platinum has this year rised 19% and last week the price reached $1004 per ounce which is a 25-year-high.

Aluminum hit an 16-year-high at the price of $2213 per ton.

Zinc hasn't been as expensive as $1775.50 per ton for 15 years.

Since 1980 lead hasn't been as expensive as $1068 per ton.