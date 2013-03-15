© alexander-podshivalov-dreamstime.com

3CEMS invests in new SMT equipment

Contract manufacturer 3CEMS, has bulked up its manufacturing capacity by upgrading the SMT equipment in South China plant.

Experiencing the fast growing technology and increasing demand of surface mount PCB assembly, 3CEMS has chosen Fuji and Panasonic to replace older equipment in order to fit in customer’s requirement for more sufficient, and flexible production capacity.



“Knowing the strict standards in automotive, medical and industrial products, we aim to offer a manufacturing which can ensure 100% quality, traceability and reliability is completely fulfilled”, said Eric Kung, general manager of 3CEMS