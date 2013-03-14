© stevanovicigor-dreamstime.com

Record order for Blackberry

BlackBerry announces that one of its established partners has placed an order for one million BlackBerry 10 smartphones, with shipments starting immediately.

This order marks the largest ever single purchase order in BlackBerry’s history.



“An order for one million devices is a tremendous vote of confidence in BlackBerry 10,” said Rick Costanzo, EVP Global Sales, BlackBerry. “Consumers are ready for a new user experience, and BlackBerry 10 delivers. With strong partner support, coupled with this truly re-invented new platform, we have a powerful recipe for success.”



BlackBerry unveiled the new BlackBerry Z10 and BlackBerry Q10 smartphones on January 30th. BlackBerry Z10 is now available for purchase in a number of markets around the world and will be available in the United States starting this month.



BlackBerry will be reporting results for its fourth quarter and year-end of fiscal 2013 on March 28, 2013.