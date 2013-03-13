© bellemedia-dreamstime.com

If no one buys ST-Ericsson, then what?

We are all well aware of the carousel that followed the joint venture between Ericsson and STMicroelectronics. And now, it seems as the sell of ST Ericsson has proven to be harder than expected.

During a search period of three months, the interest for the chipmaker has proved to be somwhat lukewarm - and so far, there are no buyers, according to six people with insight, writes Bloomberg in a report.



As a result, the company owners are now considering to close down the four year old partnership. Potential byers contacted (including Samsung Electronics) declined to make an offer, the report continues.



ST Ericsson never became the success that the owners had hoped for, and since 2009, the venture has accumulated USD 2.7 billion in net losses.