Flextronics in new medical manufacturing deal

Cellnovo, developer of a mobile diabetes management system, and Flextronics, announces that the two companies have entered into an agreement.

Flextronics will manufacture and provide design support for the system components of Cellnovo's mobile diabetes management system which includes an insulin pump, cartridge and touch-screen handset.



"In an effort to maximize economies of scale, we made a strategic decision to outsource the manufacturing of our devices and consumables to Flextronics," said Eric Beard , executive chairman at Cellnovo. He added, "We are pleased to partner with Flextronics, a world-class manufacturing organization. Their qualified design and medical manufacturing expertise will enable us to become more competitive by bringing our highly innovative system to the market faster and at lower cost."



"We are thrilled to have been selected by Cellnovo and very happy to partner with them on this ground breaking technology designed to help people with diabetes," said Mark Kemp , president of Flextronics Medical. "Flextronics is committed to providing our customers with advanced innovative solutions and offerings that increase their competitiveness and time to market," he added.