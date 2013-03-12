© Filmfoto / Dreamstime

Enics lays off in Sweden

In response to executed and planned volume transfers of manufacturing to other sites in the Enics network, Enics has given out a notification to local authorities concerning headcount reduction of approximately 48 employees.

The reductions will take place gradually within the next 12 months. At the same time, Enics is investing in the future and "strengthening both the Engineering Services and the D/SCM organizations by hiring and bringing in additional experience and competence", a press release reads.



“We have a positive outlook in our core business of engineering, prototyping, ramp-up and after-sales services to low-to-medium volume high-mix production, and with these investments and changes we will further strengthen our capabilities and the value add we deliver to our customers”, says Leif Johansson, General Manager, Enics Sweden.