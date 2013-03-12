© olgalis dreamstime.com Electronics Production | March 12, 2013
ON Semi gets Exhaust Gas Treatment equipment
OKI Engineering recently delivered KGT-3MM-AP exhaust gas treatment equipment for atmospheric pressure CVD manufacturing equipment to ON Semiconductor's European plants.
The exhaust gas treatment equipment remove the special material gases used with atmospheric pressure CVD manufacturing equipment while controlling and maintaining constant exhaust pressure. Thus, it ensures reliability and consistency in the CVD thin film manufacturing line, ultimately helping to maintain the customer's production environment.
In the manufacture of semiconductors such as Power FET and IGBT atmospheric pressure CVD manufacturing equipment is vital at the stage of insulating film manufacture. However, this equipment uses harmful gases such as silane (SiH4), phosphine (PH3), and diborane (B2H6) and requires exhaust gas processing.
OKI Engineering's KGT-3MM-AP exhaust gas treatment equipment is a wet-type processor that effectively processes the special material gases and particulate matter used in CVD thin film manufacture. The treatment equipment contains a special stainless steel filter to improve scrubbing efficiency. The design minimizes filter clogging for extended maintenance-free use.
The micromanometer used for pressure control was designed specifically for CVD gas use. Inverter control for the exhaust fan ensures the constant exhaust pressure essential for atmospheric pressure CVD thin film manufacture and extended operational reliability and consistency.
"Three years previously, OKI Engineering delivered the KGT-3MM-AP to ON Semiconductor as an exhaust gas processor for Amaya continuous atmospheric pressure CVD manufacturing equipment," says Yutaka Asai, President of OKI Engineering. "This latest order for ON Semiconductor's European plants was prompted by ON semiconductor's satisfaction with the processor's pressure control configuration and exhaust gas scrubbing efficiency and by the benefits of consistent, trouble-free CVD thin film manufacture. Introduction of the treatment equipment ensures consistent film thickness distributions for CVD thin films, including NSG, PSG, and BPSG, at ON Semiconductor's European plants. It also increases factory throughput while cutting exhaust gas processing costs."
In the manufacture of semiconductors such as Power FET and IGBT atmospheric pressure CVD manufacturing equipment is vital at the stage of insulating film manufacture. However, this equipment uses harmful gases such as silane (SiH4), phosphine (PH3), and diborane (B2H6) and requires exhaust gas processing.
OKI Engineering's KGT-3MM-AP exhaust gas treatment equipment is a wet-type processor that effectively processes the special material gases and particulate matter used in CVD thin film manufacture. The treatment equipment contains a special stainless steel filter to improve scrubbing efficiency. The design minimizes filter clogging for extended maintenance-free use.
The micromanometer used for pressure control was designed specifically for CVD gas use. Inverter control for the exhaust fan ensures the constant exhaust pressure essential for atmospheric pressure CVD thin film manufacture and extended operational reliability and consistency.
"Three years previously, OKI Engineering delivered the KGT-3MM-AP to ON Semiconductor as an exhaust gas processor for Amaya continuous atmospheric pressure CVD manufacturing equipment," says Yutaka Asai, President of OKI Engineering. "This latest order for ON Semiconductor's European plants was prompted by ON semiconductor's satisfaction with the processor's pressure control configuration and exhaust gas scrubbing efficiency and by the benefits of consistent, trouble-free CVD thin film manufacture. Introduction of the treatment equipment ensures consistent film thickness distributions for CVD thin films, including NSG, PSG, and BPSG, at ON Semiconductor's European plants. It also increases factory throughput while cutting exhaust gas processing costs."
GTK’s Romanian manufacturing facility gains UL approval GTK says that is has enhanced its manufacturing facility in Romania with the addition of UL...
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments