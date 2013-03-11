© victor-habbick-dreamstime.com

Foxconn to hire 'at home'

EMS-giant Foxconn is said to have started the largest recruitment push of recent years on its home turf Taiwan.

Foxconn is said to look to hire some 5'000 technicians this year. Many of them will work in the manufacturing robots that the EMS-company intends to deploy heavily throughout its facilities.



Some of the new employees are to work at a software complex in Kaohsiung, in southern Taiwan, while others will work at a robot research unit or a development unit, local media reports.