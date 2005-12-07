Electronics Production | December 07, 2005
Nintendo Selects Cypress's PSoC
Cypress Semiconductor today announced that Nintendo Co., Ltd., a world leader in interactive entertainment, has adopted Cypress's PSoC (Programmable System-on-Chip) mixed-signal array for its popular new portable game system, the Game Boy Micro.
The fashionable Game Boy Micro is quite simply the smallest and sleekest Game Boy product that Nintendo has ever created. Game Boy Micro measures just 4 inches wide, 2 inches tall and 0.7 inches deep. It weighs 2.8 ounces, about the weight of 80 paper clips; yet it boasts the same power as previous Game Boy Advance models, complete with the ability to play all Game Boy Advance games, a library of more than 750 titles. Game Boy Micro features a 2-inch, crystal-clear backlit screen, and Start/Select buttons that glow with the cool, blue lighting found on many cell phones.
Nintendo selected Cypress's PSoC mixed-signal array for the new system. Nintendo used the PSoC device to manage multiple control functions in the Game Boy Micro, resulting in space savings, reduced design time and lower costs. The PSoC device delivers true system on a chip capability, offering programmable analog and digital blocks along with a fast, 8-bit microcontroller.
"We are very excited to be part of the world's best-selling video game system family," said George Saul, vice president of Cypress's PSoC Business Unit. "This design win highlights the strengths of the PSoC architecture for consumer applications, namely integration, flexibility and low cost."
