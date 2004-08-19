AIM Announces Formation of new Division

AIM Announces Formation of Semiconductor Packaging Materials Division. AIM Semiconductor Packaging Materials is a direct subsidiary of AIM Specialty Materials, which specializes in indium-and gold-alloys for a variety of joining applications.

AIM Semiconductor Packaging Materials supplies products such as BGA solder spheres, preforms, epoxies, BGA/CSP fluxes, solder pastes, and touch-up materials to the semiconductor packaging industry. In addition, AIM Semiconductor Packaging Materials supplies a wide range of advanced thermal interface materials. These metal based TIMs provide superior thermal transfer in applications where the performance of thermal grease is insufficient.



Headquartered in Montreal, Canada, AIM is a global manufacturer of assembly materials for the electronics industry. The company produces solder paste, liquid flux, cored wire, bar solder, adhesives, preforms and specialty alloys such as indium and gold for the electronics assembly, PC fabrication, component manufacturing and other industries.