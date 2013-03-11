© maksim-pasko-dreamstime.com

Aismalibar North America announces distributors

Aismalibar North America announces US distributors of their IMS materials. Hamlet & Smith will join as exclusive distributor to the Midwestern United States.

With Hamlet & Smith working the midwest, Aismalibar North America head office in Toronto will service the Northeast.



Hamlet & Smith Vice President Richard Hegg says “We are delighted to offer a line of world class IMS laminates to a region so busy with thermal management manufacturing. We are sure our customers will see this established quality European product as a welcome alternative to the options currently available.”