Keba acquires Delem B.V.

The Austrian automation specialist Keba, which has its headquarters in Linz/Austria, has acquired a majority holding in Delem B.V., a company based in the city of Eindhoven/Netherlands.

The contract for this acquisition was signed on February 26, 2013.



Gerhard Luftensteiner, the Keba AG CEO states: “We are delighted to have acquired Delem, as it is a company that possesses extensive experience and excellent know-how in press brake automation and supplies outstanding solutions which are relied upon by leading machine manufacturers around the world.”



Delem reported sales revenues in the past financial year of EUR 14,8 million (31.12.2012). At present, it has a workforce of 47.



Eddie Draaisma, the Delem CEO, stresses that: “We are extremely pleased to have Keba as our new owner, as we know that we share a common philosophy of innovation and closeness to the customer. This means that Delem’s further development can be actively pursued.”