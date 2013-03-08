© edhar-yralaits-dreamstime.com

SMTC partners with IMAXDI

EMS-provider SMTC Corporation announces that they have signed a manufacturing agreement with IMAXDI, a Spanish company specialized in the development of medical devices and related applications.

SMTC have been contracted to build a mobile communications medical device called 'mBeat' at SMTC's ISO13485 certified facility in San Jose California.



The device allows critical biomedical data to be transmitted in real-time from the patient to healthcare providers regardless of their location. Diagnostic-quality data may be viewed and analyzed at their tablet computers, smartphones or PCs, using existing mobile communication networks.



Through this new agreement, SMTC will provide IMAXDI with a range of manufacturing and service solutions from their San Jose facility in order to support the launch of the 'mBeat' medical product. These services include design engineering, new product introduction (NPI) support, printed circuit board assembly (PCBA), final device manufacturing and global supply chain and logistics support.



For the product design, SMTC will utilize their design partner, Idneo, to provide IMAXDI with accelerated product compliance and certifications in order to reduce time-to-market.



"The level of design support, engineering expertise and manufacturing capabilities, combined with the service flexibility offered to us by SMTC, represents real value for IMAXDI," said Miguel Moure, President and CEO of IMAXDI.



"IMAXDI is a truly innovative company, and we are very excited to be partnering with them in manufacturing this product," said Joel Bustos, Vice President and General Manager of SMTC San Jose. "We look forward to supporting and growing the 'mBeat' medical product line through our San Jose facility.