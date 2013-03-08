© pinonsky-dreamstime.com

Google laying off 1'200 at Motorola Mobility

Motorola Mobility – the smartphone manufacturer now owned by Google - is reportedly laying off 1'200 of its employees.

In an attempt to return to profitability, the company is reducing its workforce with roughly 10% -or 1'200 employees - reports the Wall Street Journal.



The information was provided to the employees via an email that the Journal has reviewed. In the email, the company claims that "our costs are too high, we're operating in markets where we're not competitive and we're losing money".



The layoffs will affect employees in the US, China and India.



The last time we saw layoffs at Motorola Mobility was is August, when the company reduced it workforce by 4'000 workers.