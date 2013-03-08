© otnaydur-dreamstime.com

Semikron chooses an automatic wirebond system from Viscom

Component and power electronics system manufacturer, Semikron, has invested in a automatic optical wirebond inspection system from Viscom.

Dr. Weidner is responsible for optical inspection at Semikron's Nuremberg location, commented: "We have simple circuit boards that can be inspected very well with a human visual inspection as well as products that are clearly more complex and on which the many wire bond connections cannot be sufficiently checked with the human eye alone", said Dr. Weidner, responsible for optical inspection at Semikron's Nuremberg location. "With the straight visual inspection we have no statistical data for an evaluation. Thus, we do not know when and where which defects occur. Therefore we have decided on an inspection system. With it, we also can analyze and rectify the causes for defects. The upstream processes are improved”, she added.



The S6056BO inspection system is equipped with two identical camera heads working in parallel. These have LED illumination units that can be controlled as groups to generate an illumination specifically for wire bonds, and are capable of seeking out defects on the complex reflective wires. The system is laid out with two tracks. The inspection cradles of the two tracks are loaded by internal shuttles. Since the lots are manufactured per order on several bonders, after they are manufactured, they run through the wirebond inspection.



Defects detected by the automatic bond AOI include missing bonds, flatly drawn loops or damaged bond feet. Thanks to high performance image processing algorithms, a very high inspection depth is achieved.