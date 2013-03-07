© aydindurdu-dreamstime.com

EMS providers dominate router manufacturing - as usual

In 2013, EMS providers will be responsible for roughly 93% of the manufacturing of routers – which is the same level as last year, leaving no room for others to come and play.

According to an IHS iSuppli Market Watch report, this is something that we might as well get used to, at least until 2016. Flextronics, Celestica and Jabil together make up 87% of the manufacturing of routers. And there are some key factors to as why the EMS providers run the router manufacturing – brands can utilize the spread and have the manufactured routers sent to EMS locations closer to end markets.