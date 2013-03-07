© photodynamx dreamstime.com

iPhone5S production already started?

Rumour alert: The production of iPhone5S is rumored to have already started at EMS-giant Foxconn.

As the projected launch of the new smartphone gadget draws nearer, rumours surrounding the new Apple device are running wild too. Leaked photos and specs are popping up left and right. The latest one? Foxconn - Apple's main manufacturing partner - has already started production.



Japanese blog Mac o Takara states that - as the design does not differ significantly from that of the iPhone5 - assembly work is being done alongside.



Release date rumours point to sometime between June and August 2013.