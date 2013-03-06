© homiel-dreamstime.com Electronics Production | March 06, 2013
Efore's Q1: disappointing sales and layoffs
As the the demand from key telecom customers turned out to be significantly lower than expected – Q1 turned out to be somewhat of a disappointment for Efore.
Efore will start a profitability and efficiency improvement program – in order to reduce annual cost base with at least EUR 1.5 million by the end of the year. As part of the program Efore will commence labor negotiations with its entire personnel at all of it's locations. According to a preliminary estimate, a reduction of 75 employees at the most will be required – of which 15 at the most from Finland
Though the drop in the telecommunications sector left Efore with a weak Q1, sales within the industrial sector was in line with the company's expectations.
Net sales within the industrial sector was slightly higher than during the same period of 2012, reaching EUR 4,3 million compared to 4 million. However, net sales withing the telecommunications sector went down to EUR 9,4 million during Q1 of 2013, from 10,8 million during the same period last year.
“Although the long term outlook is positive, due to the uncertainties in the global economy combined with the telecom market fluctuation and customers’ ordering practices it is not possible to provide a reliable financial estimate for the fiscal year 2013. However, based on the available information company estimates its net sales to be on the same level with previous year”, the company writes in a statement.
Though the drop in the telecommunications sector left Efore with a weak Q1, sales within the industrial sector was in line with the company's expectations.
Net sales within the industrial sector was slightly higher than during the same period of 2012, reaching EUR 4,3 million compared to 4 million. However, net sales withing the telecommunications sector went down to EUR 9,4 million during Q1 of 2013, from 10,8 million during the same period last year.
“Although the long term outlook is positive, due to the uncertainties in the global economy combined with the telecom market fluctuation and customers’ ordering practices it is not possible to provide a reliable financial estimate for the fiscal year 2013. However, based on the available information company estimates its net sales to be on the same level with previous year”, the company writes in a statement.
GTK’s Romanian manufacturing facility gains UL approval GTK says that is has enhanced its manufacturing facility in Romania with the addition of UL...
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments