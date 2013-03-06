© aydindurdu-dreamstime.com Electronics Production | March 06, 2013
Axiom shows Wales can compete on a global scale
Axiom Manufacturing Services recently hosted a visit by global executives from UK Trade and Investment, to showcase the achievements of the Welsh manufacturing sector.
Chosen by the Welsh Government, Axiom was asked to host a visit for 20 inward investment officers from countries including: China, Japan, India, Australia, USA, Canada, Spain and France.
The purpose of the visit was to showcase Wales, its advantages as a place to do business and demonstrate how technology companies can benefit from its skilled workforce and good transport links. Axiom was asked to articulate and illustrate its offering to the people who promote the UK across the globe with the aim of increasing export opportunities.
Paul Murphy, commercial director at Axiom comments: “We strongly believe that Wales has the talent and opportunity to attract businesses with a global footprint. It’s a great place to run a business with its skilled and dedicated workforce and our close collaborations with large UK companies means we can compete across all markets while maintaining security of our supply chain and close cultural collaboration with the customers on our doorstep.
“We work with companies in Thailand, China and India and are constantly looking to expand our global footprint. Now in our 11th year of trading as a CEM, we’ve continued to grow considerably in the last three years and are expected to announce further growth.”
Welsh Government Minister for Business, Enterprise, Technology and Science, Edwina Hart said:
“Wales is developing a strong reputation in many specialist high-tech fields. Axiom is working with and developing highly skilled technologies, serving complex markets such as healthcare, security, defence, aerospace and financial services. This visit will demonstrate to potential investors and trade partners what Wales has to offer in terms of infrastructure and a talented, productive workforce.”
Ian Menzies, chairman of ESTnet, the body representing the electronic and software technologies industry in Wales said: “Wales is a great place to do business and there is a great deal of support available as well as good academic links and R&D facilities. Axiom shows that advanced manufacturing and development is alive and well in the UK, despite tough market conditions.
“A strong focus for the ESTnet in 2013 is export and global trade in order to help our members develop their businesses outside of Wales and the UK. We must ensure the industry seizes the opportunities presented and focuses on key growth areas. Welsh businesses need to play to their strengths and look at what they have to offer in terms of innovation, technological capability and talent.”
The purpose of the visit was to showcase Wales, its advantages as a place to do business and demonstrate how technology companies can benefit from its skilled workforce and good transport links. Axiom was asked to articulate and illustrate its offering to the people who promote the UK across the globe with the aim of increasing export opportunities.
Paul Murphy, commercial director at Axiom comments: “We strongly believe that Wales has the talent and opportunity to attract businesses with a global footprint. It’s a great place to run a business with its skilled and dedicated workforce and our close collaborations with large UK companies means we can compete across all markets while maintaining security of our supply chain and close cultural collaboration with the customers on our doorstep.
“We work with companies in Thailand, China and India and are constantly looking to expand our global footprint. Now in our 11th year of trading as a CEM, we’ve continued to grow considerably in the last three years and are expected to announce further growth.”
Welsh Government Minister for Business, Enterprise, Technology and Science, Edwina Hart said:
“Wales is developing a strong reputation in many specialist high-tech fields. Axiom is working with and developing highly skilled technologies, serving complex markets such as healthcare, security, defence, aerospace and financial services. This visit will demonstrate to potential investors and trade partners what Wales has to offer in terms of infrastructure and a talented, productive workforce.”
Ian Menzies, chairman of ESTnet, the body representing the electronic and software technologies industry in Wales said: “Wales is a great place to do business and there is a great deal of support available as well as good academic links and R&D facilities. Axiom shows that advanced manufacturing and development is alive and well in the UK, despite tough market conditions.
“A strong focus for the ESTnet in 2013 is export and global trade in order to help our members develop their businesses outside of Wales and the UK. We must ensure the industry seizes the opportunities presented and focuses on key growth areas. Welsh businesses need to play to their strengths and look at what they have to offer in terms of innovation, technological capability and talent.”
GTK’s Romanian manufacturing facility gains UL approval GTK says that is has enhanced its manufacturing facility in Romania with the addition of UL...
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments