© aydindurdu-dreamstime.com

Axiom shows Wales can compete on a global scale

Axiom Manufacturing Services recently hosted a visit by global executives from UK Trade and Investment, to showcase the achievements of the Welsh manufacturing sector.

Chosen by the Welsh Government, Axiom was asked to host a visit for 20 inward investment officers from countries including: China, Japan, India, Australia, USA, Canada, Spain and France.



The purpose of the visit was to showcase Wales, its advantages as a place to do business and demonstrate how technology companies can benefit from its skilled workforce and good transport links. Axiom was asked to articulate and illustrate its offering to the people who promote the UK across the globe with the aim of increasing export opportunities.



Paul Murphy, commercial director at Axiom comments: “We strongly believe that Wales has the talent and opportunity to attract businesses with a global footprint. It’s a great place to run a business with its skilled and dedicated workforce and our close collaborations with large UK companies means we can compete across all markets while maintaining security of our supply chain and close cultural collaboration with the customers on our doorstep.



“We work with companies in Thailand, China and India and are constantly looking to expand our global footprint. Now in our 11th year of trading as a CEM, we’ve continued to grow considerably in the last three years and are expected to announce further growth.”



Welsh Government Minister for Business, Enterprise, Technology and Science, Edwina Hart said:



“Wales is developing a strong reputation in many specialist high-tech fields. Axiom is working with and developing highly skilled technologies, serving complex markets such as healthcare, security, defence, aerospace and financial services. This visit will demonstrate to potential investors and trade partners what Wales has to offer in terms of infrastructure and a talented, productive workforce.”



Ian Menzies, chairman of ESTnet, the body representing the electronic and software technologies industry in Wales said: “Wales is a great place to do business and there is a great deal of support available as well as good academic links and R&D facilities. Axiom shows that advanced manufacturing and development is alive and well in the UK, despite tough market conditions.



“A strong focus for the ESTnet in 2013 is export and global trade in order to help our members develop their businesses outside of Wales and the UK. We must ensure the industry seizes the opportunities presented and focuses on key growth areas. Welsh businesses need to play to their strengths and look at what they have to offer in terms of innovation, technological capability and talent.”