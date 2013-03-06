© nomadsoul1 dreamstime.com

Firstronic ups on SMT placement capabilities

Firstronic LLC has enhanced its surface mount technology (SMT) manufacturing capabilities with the addition of Siemens HF and HF/3 placement machines.

The upgraded lines also include additional carts and feeders plus SiPlace PRO software. The placement machines will enable the company to place component packages down to 01005.



“The new configuration supports our Lean manufacturing philosophy by reducing changeover time from 1-2 hours to less than 15 minutes. Additionally, it supports our focus on keeping our SMT equipment standardized around a single platform as part of minimizing production variation. The new software enhances our line optimization capabilities and in many cases, automates the line setup process to the point where changeovers are completely software-driven. It represents one more way that we are trying to improve our Made in Michigan value proposition,” said John Sammut, Firstronic’s CEO.



The units will be installed with the support of Siemens’ field service engineering staff with full calibration and certification in March.