Incap reorganises - some changes to be expected
Incap Corporation is enhancing its operations and carrying out a reorganisation in its corporate services – some operations to move from Finland.
The company has concluded the co-operative negotiations, which were launched on 18 January with the personnel working at corporate services in Finland. The negotiations referred to actions leading to increased efficiency of operations and to improved cost structure. A total of 20 persons were included in the negotiations, most of them working in Helsinki.
As a result of the negotiations, the corporate services are reorganised so that a part of the tasks will be transferred to the company's offices in Tallinn and Bangalore, the jobs of persons working in Helsinki will be combined and some tasks will be centralised to Incap's units in Kuressaare and Vaasa. The company trusts that this way it is possible to enhance the operations in supporting functions like finance and administration, sourcing and IT.
The reorganisation affects the work of ten employees. The contracts of five persons will be t m erminated and the situation of further five employees will be evaluated later on. In addition to the corporate office, Incap is running in a plant in Vaasa, Finland, where the company employs 72 persons in the production of rotor component and mechanical parts.
