Ericsson bosses well-paid

Ericsson's bosses are by Swedish measurements well paid. The Swedish business journal Dagens Industri listed Ericsson's top paid bosses, those with an annual salary that exceeds 1 MSEK (106 500 EUR). evertiq has listed the top 23 of them. Those who 2004 had an annual salary that exceeded 200 000 EUR.

The women employed by Ericsson are though not as well-paid as their male colleagues. An average woman at Ericsson is paid about 23 percent less than the average man at the same company. This has its background in that Ericsson has failed to obtain a balance in the leading positions between men and women. Ericsson's CEO Carl-Henric Svanberg admitted that in a statement and he also said that the company is working to improve this situation.



Below you find the list of the top 23 of Ericsson employees ranked by salaries. These are the Ericsson employees that were paid over 200 000 EUR. The salaries are annual salaries and the figures are from 2004.



Salary top 23 of Ericsson's employees

SVANBERG CARL-HENRIC, CEO, 1 353 000 EUR

DAHLIN MATS, 447 285 EUR

JOFS KURT, 447 283 EUR

SUNDSTRÖM KARL-HENRIK, CFO, 335 463 EUR

NILSSON TORBJÖRN, 329 873 EUR

BLOMQVIST CARL OLOF, 324 282 EUR

NORDBERG BERT, 301 917 EUR

BÄCK RAGNAR, 293 530 EUR

HELLBERG MARITA, 290 734 EUR

UDDENFELDT JAN E, 279 553 EUR

ERIKSSON HÅKAN, CTO, 257 189 EUR

TJERNBERG PER, 257 188 EUR

BERG ULF E G, 251 597 EUR

BOSTRÖM BJÖRN, 239 051 EUR

KING DAVID, 234 824 EUR

STÉNSON HENRY, 234 824 EUR

WEISE GERHARD, 234 824 EUR

BERGSTRÖM BO, 231 470 EUR

POSSNE TORBJÖRN, 231 470 EUR

OLSSON BJÖRN, 218 051 EUR

FAGERSTEDT URBAN, 212 461 EUR

BERGENDAHL JOHAN, 206 869 EUR

WÄNMAN ANDERS, 201 278 EUR