December 06, 2005
Ericsson bosses well-paid
Ericsson's bosses are by Swedish measurements well paid. The Swedish business journal Dagens Industri listed Ericsson's top paid bosses, those with an annual salary that exceeds 1 MSEK (106 500 EUR). evertiq has listed the top 23 of them. Those who 2004 had an annual salary that exceeded 200 000 EUR.
The women employed by Ericsson are though not as well-paid as their male colleagues. An average woman at Ericsson is paid about 23 percent less than the average man at the same company. This has its background in that Ericsson has failed to obtain a balance in the leading positions between men and women. Ericsson's CEO Carl-Henric Svanberg admitted that in a statement and he also said that the company is working to improve this situation.
Below you find the list of the top 23 of Ericsson employees ranked by salaries. These are the Ericsson employees that were paid over 200 000 EUR. The salaries are annual salaries and the figures are from 2004.
Salary top 23 of Ericsson's employees
SVANBERG CARL-HENRIC, CEO, 1 353 000 EUR
DAHLIN MATS, 447 285 EUR
JOFS KURT, 447 283 EUR
SUNDSTRÖM KARL-HENRIK, CFO, 335 463 EUR
NILSSON TORBJÖRN, 329 873 EUR
BLOMQVIST CARL OLOF, 324 282 EUR
NORDBERG BERT, 301 917 EUR
BÄCK RAGNAR, 293 530 EUR
HELLBERG MARITA, 290 734 EUR
UDDENFELDT JAN E, 279 553 EUR
ERIKSSON HÅKAN, CTO, 257 189 EUR
TJERNBERG PER, 257 188 EUR
BERG ULF E G, 251 597 EUR
BOSTRÖM BJÖRN, 239 051 EUR
KING DAVID, 234 824 EUR
STÉNSON HENRY, 234 824 EUR
WEISE GERHARD, 234 824 EUR
BERGSTRÖM BO, 231 470 EUR
POSSNE TORBJÖRN, 231 470 EUR
OLSSON BJÖRN, 218 051 EUR
FAGERSTEDT URBAN, 212 461 EUR
BERGENDAHL JOHAN, 206 869 EUR
WÄNMAN ANDERS, 201 278 EUR
