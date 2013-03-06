© vladimir melnik dreamstime.com

IPC: Shipments down in January

Total North American PCB shipments were down 1.1 percent in January 2013 from January 2012, and bookings decreased 4.0 percent year over year.

Month-to-month growth rates are not available in January due to the change in IPC’s survey sample as of the first of the year. The book-to-bill ratio for the North American PCB industry crossed into positive territory in January and stands at 1.01, writes industry association IPC.



“The book-to-bill ratio for the North American PCB industry strengthened for the second consecutive month, turning the corner in December after an eight-month downturn,” according to Sharon Starr, IPC director of market research. “Sales and orders, however, remained sluggish in January.”