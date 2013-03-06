© dirk-ercken-dreamstime.com

Simon Dance, Daleba's new QA Manager

Daleba Printed Circuits (part of the TCL PCB Group) announces the appointment of Simon Dance as QA Manager with immediate effect.

Simon has worked within the TCL Group for 10 years. His career in PCSs started 25 years ago as a Process Operator which led on to laboratory work, with its obvious connection to quality control. Simon will now take on the role as Quality Manager. In this role that he will now be overseeing the streamlining of Daleba’s Quality Systems as they further establish their recent Northern Supply Facility.



Working together with his colleagues Simon is committed to our company’s aim to provide a first class, quality product backed up by a knowledgeable and expert team – to enable us to continue to provide a Total Supply Management Solution to our current and future customers, saying “I am looking forward to this new challenge and know my experience with bring strengths and technical benefits to the Daleba business…”