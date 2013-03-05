© Apple Electronics Production | March 05, 2013
Dell top; Microsoft flops
iFixit has looked at 18 tablets and ranked them on repairability. While Dell comes out best with its XPS10, Microsoft and Apple finish the list.
Apple's iPad might be the world’s best-selling tablet, but … if you look at repairability - aka how well you can open it, fix the problem, close it again and then USE it - the tablet actually scores a dismal 2 point (out of 10). Only one company is worse: Microsoft was left with just 1 point for its Surface Pro.
"Every time you walk into an electronics store, you're making a choice. Every gadget you buy is a vote cast. We want people to make informed decisions, as their votes influence how hardware manufacturers choose to design in the future. Some may care that their tablets are easy to repair and upgrade; others may not", writes iFixit founder and CEO Kyle Wiens.
The List:
It seems that Kyle is right about one thing though, more people should care about repairability. The growing mounts of landfills with electronic waste should send a warning. Looking at the sales figures, one might easily come to the conclusion that people follow the hype.
During 4Q/2012, Apple shipped 23 million tablets. Samsung shipped 8 million, Amazon 6 million, Asus 3.1 million and Barnes & Noble 1 million. Dell, which tops this iFixit list, did not even make it into the ranks.
-----
Source: iFixit
"Every time you walk into an electronics store, you're making a choice. Every gadget you buy is a vote cast. We want people to make informed decisions, as their votes influence how hardware manufacturers choose to design in the future. Some may care that their tablets are easy to repair and upgrade; others may not", writes iFixit founder and CEO Kyle Wiens.
The List:
- Dell's XPS 10 came in on a close to perfect score. It is 'easy to open, the battery easily removed. Colour-coded screws and labelled cables inside make the repair job so much easier.' Downside? The LCD display is fused to the front glass, which is adhered to the plastic display bezel. Fixing a cracked screen will most likely require replacing all three components as a single assembly. Nevertheless, the tablet received 9 repairability points from the iFixit crew.
- The Dell Streak, the Amazon Kindle Fire, the Motorola Xoom and the Samsung Galaxy Tab2 7.0. all received 8 point.
- Making our way slowly down the list, we find the Amazon Kindle Fire HD, Barnes & Noble Nook Simple Touch and Google's Nexus 7 - all of which received 7 points.
- Apple's First edition iPad, the Barnes & Noble Nook Tablet and the Nexus 10 come in close behind with 6 on the repairability score board.
- Entering the lower ranks, we find the Amazon Kindle Fire HD 8.9'' (5 points), the Microsoft Surface RT (4 points).
- The absolutely least repairable tablet, per iFixit, is the Microsoft Surface Pro, which scored a 1. That is even worse that our Cupertino-based high flyer Apple.
- The Apple iPad Mini, iPad 4, iPad 3 and iPad 2 all received a repairability score of 2. And all of them got the same write-up: LCD is easy to remove once the front panel is removed (that is a plus); Excessive amount of adhesive holds everything in place; High chance of cracking the glass during assembly (these are the negatives).
It seems that Kyle is right about one thing though, more people should care about repairability. The growing mounts of landfills with electronic waste should send a warning. Looking at the sales figures, one might easily come to the conclusion that people follow the hype.
During 4Q/2012, Apple shipped 23 million tablets. Samsung shipped 8 million, Amazon 6 million, Asus 3.1 million and Barnes & Noble 1 million. Dell, which tops this iFixit list, did not even make it into the ranks.
-----
Source: iFixit
GTK’s Romanian manufacturing facility gains UL approval GTK says that is has enhanced its manufacturing facility in Romania with the addition of UL...
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments