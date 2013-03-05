© alexan24 dreamstime.com

Nordson DAGE appoints EMA as its sales agent

Nordson DAGE announces the appointment of EMA Sales and Marketing as theur new sales agent for the US.

Based in Massachusetts, EMA will act as Nordson DAGE's new sales agent exclusively for the States of Maine, New Hampshire, Vermont, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Rhode Island, along with New York City and its surrounding metropolitan area.



Aram Kardjian, National Sales Manager - Bondtest commented "We are delighted to welcome EMA to the sales network for our market leading range of Bondtesters including the award winning 4000Plus. EMA have over 25 years experience specializing in materials, components, equipment and tools utilized in semiconductor, microelectronic and optoelectronic fabrication, packaging and assembly and I am confident that this partnership will further enhance the sales of Nordson DAGE Bondtest systems.