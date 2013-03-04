© milan jurkovic dreamstime.com

Baumer Group to open R&D Centre in Brno

Baumer, a Swiss manufacturer of industrial sensors, is planning to open a new research and development centre in Brno in March this year.

Over the next three years, 20 to 30 jobs will be created here for software and testing engineers. CzechInvest assisted in mediating the investment.



The Czech Republic will continue to be competitive in the future if the country is attractive for investment projects with high value added. This specifically concerns similar investments,” says Minister of Industry and TradeMartin Kuba. “Every such project is a signal for other potential investors that the Czech Republic is not only a place for assembly work, but also for research development and innovation.”



“Our project managers assisted Baumer, which is implementing its first investment in the Czech Republic, with selecting a suitable location,” says Petr Očko, acting CEO of CzechInvest and director of the EU Funds Section of the Ministry of Industry and Trade. “South Moravia is the Czech Republic’s leading region in terms of the number of investments mediated by CzechInvest and pledged jobs.”



The opening of the new research and development centre is planned for March 2013. According to Baumer’s management, the new research and development centre will play a key role in implementing the company’s highly innovative and quality standards in the future. “Research and development is the cornerstone of our corporate strategy. Together with our existing competency centres, the new branch in the Czech Republic will expand our international network in this area,” says Martin Neumeister, manager of Baumer’s research and development centre in Brno. “The decision to locate the new centre in Brno came after a comprehensive analysis. Points in the city’s favour were primarily the level of the local business environment, connection to the local university and its suitable location.”



Baumer is currently seeking testing and software engineers for its team. The company is planning to fill roughly ten positions in the first half of 2013 and wants to employ a total of 20 to 30 engineers over the next three years. Besides the appropriate level of education, necessary experience and fundamental professional skills, the company requires applicants to have fluent English or German. Employees will cooperate closely with the company’s research and development centre in Frauenfeld, Switzerland.