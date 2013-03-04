© aydindurdu-dreamstime.com

Mekoprint sponsored satellite now in orbit

Danish nano-satellite, produced by the Aalborg University – with side panels produced by Mekoprint now in orbit.

The side panels of the nano-satellite were developed in cooperation with Mekoprint and the primary requirement for the panels was that they were to be light, but at the same time so robust that they could pass the many tests, the satellite had to go through before the launch. Various methods such as etching, punching and water cutting were considered but finally CNC-punching of anodized aluminum was chosen because of its light weight and sturdiness.



The satellite is the third of its kind developed by Aalborg University. The launch was on schedule and the satellite is now in orbit around the earth at a height of approx. 800 km.