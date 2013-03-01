© wizzyfx-dreamstime.com

Spirit Circuits to achieve certification

PCB manufacturer Spirit Circuits, is on their way to achieving ISO14001:2004 certification for environmental management system.

Spirit announces that it has been recommended for registration to ISO 14001, the internationally recognised standard for environmental management. The recommendation will now be independently verified within BSI and upon verification a formal certificate of registration will be issued. This is anticipated to be concluded by mid-March.



Martin Randall, Operations Director, commented “Implementing an EMS to ISO14001 in less than 12 months is a tremendous achievement, however this is not the end of our environmental goal, in fact quite the opposite as it is a requirement of ISO14001 to demonstrate continual improvement of the EMS during ongoing assessments by BSI every six months.



“I believe that there are many further opportunities for improvements and cost savings as we look in details at all parts of the business and engage all personnel to think about what environmental improvements & savings can be made with regard to their day to day activities”, Randall added.