© alexey-utemov-dreamstime.com

Layoffs at Logitech as the company restructures

Logitech will undergo a restructuring process to refocus on mobility products – and as always – with restructuring comes layoffs.

The Company eliminating approximately 140 positions, or 5 percent of its worldwide non-direct-labor workforce, as a part of its organizational restructuring plan which aims to enhance operational efficiency.



These priorities include increasing focus on mobility products, improving profitability in PC-related products and enhancing global operational efficiencies. This alignment to the strategic priorities creates incremental cost savings of approximately USD 16 to USD 18 million in operating expenses in Fiscal Year 2014.