Infineon's plans for the Asian market

Infineon have big plans for the Asian market – by 2016, the company aims to achieve revenues of over one billion Euros from China alone.

During Infineon's Annual General Meeting, CEO Dr. Reinhard Ploss, indicated that the company is expecting great things from the Asian market.



“Japan is a major market that is opening up more and more. Here, we see chances for our semiconductors, especially in automobiles and solar applications. Our long-term goal is for customers in Japan to contribute over ten percent to Infineon’s total revenue. By way of comparison: In the 2012 fiscal year, our share was six percent,” Dr Ploss stated.



But, China is of the uppermost interest for the company. The Chinese market is growing – and Infineon plans to grow along with it.



“Many international companies in China are already our customers. We also want to grow with the local players. By this, we mean small companies, many of which have what it takes to belong to the winners of tomorrow,” adding that they have to do business the same way as the Chinese. And that he wants Infineon in China, to be increasingly perceived as a Chinese company.



He also mentions the important role that the Universities play: “Chinese universities are an important development partner for industry. We will be significantly expanding our cooperation with customers and universities in coming years.”