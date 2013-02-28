© aydindurdu-dreamstime.com

Qinno joins Goepel electronic’s GATE Partner Program

The Germany based development and system specialist Qinno has joined Goepel electronic’s GATE alliance program (Goepel Associated Technical Experts).

Qinno will focus in particular on the development and practical implementation of new JTAG/Boundary Scan solutions as well as their integration into existing test systems.



“The cooperation with Qinno has added another highly specialized technology enterprise into our GATE program”, says Frank Amm, Corporate GATE Program Manager with Goepel electronic. “New development projects based upon the Embedded System Access (ESA) technologies can now be brought to the market even faster and more goal-oriented. Qinno as innovative and flexible development office and its highly qualified employees will play a central role in this scenario.”



"Partnering with Goepel electronic means not only an extension in our service ranges but the provision of requested high-level quality (DfQ) and testability (DfT) already at the planning and design stages. In combination with our fault-elimination strategy, considered from the very beginning, products of highest technological level come about. The key objective with and for our customers is economic efficiency and therefore market success“, explains Michael Sturm, qinno’s CEO. “I’m sure that the combination of competences in development and test will bring significant benefits for all interested parties.”