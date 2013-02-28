Asia really the production hot spot?

© lavitreiu-dreamstime.com

After looking at EMS companies as such, we thought we might as well look at the locations of the production sites too.

Companies from the Americas:

Companies from Asia:

Companies from Europe:

In total:

Time is money of course and looking at a list of several hundred locations is not an option. So we took the two top companies from each region from the MMI top-50 EMS list – and looked at where they actually have their production sites – and the result was kind of interesting.Jabil – 9 sites in Europe – 11 sites in Asia – 9 sites in the Americas.Celestica – 4 sites in Europe – 9 sites in Asia – 6 sites in the Americas.Hon Hai – 1 site in Europe – 6 sites in Asia – 1 site in the Americas.Flextronics – 10 sites in Europe – 8 sites in Asia – 16 sites in the Americas.Zollner – 12 sites in Europe – 2 sites in Asia – 1 site in the Americas – 1 site in Africa.Asteel Flash – 18 sites in Europe – 1 site in Asia – 4 sites in the Americas.Europe: 54 sites. Asia: 37 sites. The Americas: 37 sites.From looking at these six companies, the perception that Asia would house the biggest amount of productions sites kind of crumbles. No doubt that Asia has volume on its side, but when looking at number of locations it is actually tied with the Americas.Information about the production sites gathered from each companies website.