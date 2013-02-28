© corepics vof dreamstime.com

Alcatel-Lucent ranked No.1

​Alcatel-Lucent has been ranked the number one end-to-end system vendor in the latest enterprise and consumer femtocell Competitive Assessment released by ABI Research.

NEC and NSN claim second and third spots respectively as end-to-end system vendors.



Ubiquisys is the leading access point vendor, while Alcatel-Lucent and ip.access are placed second and third respectively as access point vendors.



The Competitive Assessment separates out access point vendors and end-to-end system vendors, with some vendors considered in both categories. In each category, the vendors are ranked on Innovation and Implementation, with access point vendors mainly ranked on access point hardware and software capabilities, while end-to-end system vendors are ranked on their ability to successfully bring together all elements on the femtocell solution from the access point through to the core gateway and system integration.



Aditya Kaul, practice director comments, “As the enterprise and consumer femtocell market matures, we are seeing more of a focus on end-to-end system capabilities, as vendors fill in gaps within their own portfolios, whether on the access point or core gateway. However, we also see vendors that are happy in their own skin as access point specialists or system integrators, who have been successful targeting the right strategic partnerships.”



Kaul adds, “The Competitive Assessment clearly brings out this dynamic with vendors like Ubiquisys and NEC being successful on the back of their own specializations as access point and system supplier’s, while on the other hand vendors like ip.access, Cisco, and NSN would like to be seen as true end-to-end vendors as they build on their capabilities as gateway vendors in the case of ip.access and access points in the case of Cisco and NSN.”